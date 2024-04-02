"We may never lose again" - Pirates fans hyped as club starts season 5-0 for first time since 1983

It's been an unbelievable start to the season for the Pittsburgh Pirates who defeated the Washington Nationals on Monday to move to 5-0 on the year. This is the first time since 1983 that Pittsburgh has gone 5-0 in a season, a year that saw the team finish with an 84-74 record.

Although it is still very early in the season, it's hard to deny that the Pittsburgh Pirates look like a new club entering the 2024 campaign. Thanks to a number of the club's young stars taking a positive step forward, such as Henry Davis and Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh has kicked off the new year in an exciting fashion.

This is a sentiment shared among Pittsburgh fans who have since taken to social media to praise their club. A number of fans have simply said congrats to the team. However, some have had much more emphatic takes on the club, saying that they may never lose a game all year.

Some of the more die-hard fans have praised the current Pittsburgh Pirates roster, saying it has been a number of years since they have had a team battle back like this. Although the team is undefeated, they have to overcome a number of deficits to do so and come back a number of times to sweep the Miami Marlins.

It remains to be seen how far the Pittsburgh Pirates will go. However, there is no doubt that it has been some time since the team's fans have been this excited and optimistic for their team.

It has been a difficult run for the Pittsburgh Pirates in recent years

As previously mentioned, it is incredibly early in the 2024 season. However, if Pittsburgh can continue to battle, they could find themselves reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Since the 2015 season, Pittsburgh has finished with a record above .500 only one time. However, those difficult years have allowed the team to acquire some promising young players who could help the team become a perennial playoff club. Some of these young talents include Henry Davis, Oneil Cruz, Termarr Johnson, and LSU star pitcher Paul Skenes.

It will be exciting to see if this early run of success will lead to a special season, but either way, the winds of change are blowing in Pittsburgh.

