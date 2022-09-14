"We need you to tell us what he was saying" "He’s just happy to be out the 212" - MLB fans speculate what Joey Gallo was mouthing off after rolling his ankle against the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo seems to be having the time of his life as a part of the organization. After encountering a tumultuous time with the New York Yankees, the former All-Star appears to be having fun in SoCal.

Joey Gallo and his Dodgers clinched the National League West title last night in the team's 4-0 shutout of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The division clincher gave the Los Angeles Dodgers their ninth NL West crown in 10 years.

In the game against the D'backs, Gallo accidentally rolled his left ankle after swinging. The outfielder looked to be in pain after the incident. He endured this, however, and stayed in the game.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Joey Gallo rolled his ankle then was absolutely pissed about something when he took the field after Joey Gallo rolled his ankle then was absolutely pissed about something when he took the field after https://t.co/hjgdIVyO59

"Joey Gallo rolled his ankle then was absolutely pissed about something when he took the field after" - Jomboy Media

What's more interesting is that when he was already in the outfield and playing on defense, it looked like he was upset about something. This spawned a lot of reactions from social media site Twitter. Fans theorized what Gallo was mouthing off in the clip.

Erik Pacheco Najar @erikpn @JomboyMedia Come one Jomboy. We need you to tell us what he was saying. @JomboyMedia Come one Jomboy. We need you to tell us what he was saying.

GuGu90026 @JeffreyBecerra @JomboyMedia He’s just happy to be out the 212 @JomboyMedia He’s just happy to be out the 212

beck @_sbeck @JomboyMedia Could be wrong but I think he’s mad about the strike zone. He watched a pitch basically down the middle and he made sure the ump knew he didn’t agree. @JomboyMedia Could be wrong but I think he’s mad about the strike zone. He watched a pitch basically down the middle and he made sure the ump knew he didn’t agree.

Whatever he may be talking about in the video, it was a sign of relief for Dodgers fans that Gallo has once again shown emotion and passion in the game. During his toughest days in New York, he can be seen having only muted to frustrated reactions during his cold spells.

Joey Gallo's time with the Dodgers

Gallo's time on the field is still nothing to rave about. He continues his struggles at the plate, still only batting .176 since his arrival from the Bronx. However, he has a found a role as a solid outfielder for the squad and has carved out playing time.

Graham™️ @thegwtweets @Jancey_1213 @JomboyMedia Upsetting to suck? Dude hit a homer tonight and is celebrating a division title lol. @Jancey_1213 @JomboyMedia Upsetting to suck? Dude hit a homer tonight and is celebrating a division title lol.

Clayton @KershHOF Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Joey Gallo rolled his ankle then was absolutely pissed about something when he took the field after Joey Gallo rolled his ankle then was absolutely pissed about something when he took the field after https://t.co/hjgdIVyO59 Bruh Joey crazy lol twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Bruh Joey crazy lol twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Matt Earhart @MattEarhart @JomboyMedia Preliminary lip-reading: "Fuck, I can't believe how miserable I was in New York. Holy shit, this is amazing, living the LA life and being part of an absolute juggernaut. Goddamn I love my life right now!!" @JomboyMedia Preliminary lip-reading: "Fuck, I can't believe how miserable I was in New York. Holy shit, this is amazing, living the LA life and being part of an absolute juggernaut. Goddamn I love my life right now!!"

Outside of play, Gallo has shown his more fun side in recent times. He dressed up as a Chippendales dancer during the team's annual Costume Day tradition. He looked far more loose and carefree and can be seen celebrating the team's division, clinching the win ecstatically.

Whether he's blasting shots into the stands or taking the game with more passion and enthusiasm, no one can deny that Gallo seemed more relaxed since arriving in LA.

