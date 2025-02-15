“We’re not done yet” – Red Sox manager on adding Alex Bregman and pushing for more roster improvements

The Boston Red Sox will strive to continue improving this season with the addition of Alex Bregman, manager Alex Cora tells the media.

Speaking to reporters at the Red Sox’s spring training facility, Cora discussed how, in addition to bolstering their lineup and pitching staff this offseason, the team has not finished improving.

Here’s what Cora told the media as posted by sportscaster Tyler Milliken:

“We haven’t stopped. We're not done yet. We’re still trying to improve the roster, which is the most important thing. I think the guys in the clubhouse, they understand that.”

Cora’s comments come on the heels of a busy offseason. The Red Sox added a top-of-the-rotation arm in Garrett Crochet, bullpen depth in Aroldis Chapman and Liam Hendriks, and adding a premier bat in Alex Bregman.

The additions look to bolster a core that includes MVP candidate Rafael Devers, and a solid cast of characters that look to compete with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.

The BoSox’s manager reiterated that players on the club, especially Devers, understand the value that Bregman adds to the team. The expectation is that his at-bats will have a trickle-down effect across the lineup.

However, it remains to be seen how Devers and Bregman, both third basemen, will handle fielding duties once the club hits the field.

Alex Bregman could play second base for the Red Sox in 2025

With spring training underway, the Red Sox will need to figure out how their lineup will take shape. The biggest issue this season will be determining whether Rafael Devers remains at the hot corner in favor of Alex Bregman, or if Bregman will slide into another position.

While DH might be the most immediate spot for Bregman, the Sox will likely keep Masataka Yoshida in that slot. Assuming that Devers remains at third base, Bregman will need to move to another spot. According to FanGraphs, Bregman will slide into second base, hitting third in the lineup behind Devers and Jarren Duran.

The move seems interesting as Bregman has played a total of nine games at second base in his entire career. According to Baseball Reference, the last time Bregman played second was in 2018, when he played two games at that position.

It would make more sense to move Bregman over to shortstop as he’s played 129 career games there, with a high of 65 in 2019. However, Trevor Story is penciled in as the everyday shortstop.

There is a caveat though. Story has struggled with injuries over the last couple of seasons. So, it could be that Bregman fills in for Story when he is out of the lineup, while taking over at second when Story plays shortstop.

Ultimately, Alex Cora faces an intriguing situation in determining where Bregman will take the field this upcoming season.

