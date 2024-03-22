"We running it back!" - Rangers fans ecstatic as top prospect Wyatt Langford makes Opening Day roster for World Series champs

It's official, Wyatt Langford will officially be on the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster. The ultra-talented outfielder made the decision one that Bruce Bochy and the Texas Rangers could not ignore after posting an incredible Spring Training for the reigning World Series champions.

The 22-year-old outfielder proved to everyone why the Texas Rangers were so excited about landing him with the 6th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. A star for the Florida Gators, Wyatt Langford has continued his run of dominance since joining the Texas Rangers organization, most notably putting on a show during Spring Training.

Through 49 at-bats, Langford has simply been unstoppable at the plate. During Spring Training so far, Wyatt Langford has posted an incredible .388 batting average with 6 home runs, 19 RBIs, and an impressive 1.242 OPS. It is clear that the decision to put Langford on the Opening Day roster was an easy one for Bruce Bochy and the front office.

This is a sentiment shared by the Texas Rangers fans as well, who have praised the outfielder and the organization for putting him on the roster. A number of Rangers fans have taken to social media to celebrate the fact that Langford will be on the Opening Day roster, saying that he is a true superstar in the making.

Other fans have taken it a step further by saying that the Texas Rangers are going to repeat as World Series champions. This might not be too much of a stretch since the club will be adding Langford to the club which already features Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia.

Wyatt Langford is part of an impressive young outfield duo for the Rangers

Langford is not the only young outfielder that Texas Rangers are looking forward to seeing in the lineup, but also Evan Carter, who is set for his first full MLB season. Carter emerged as a potential superstar for the club last year. Although he appeared in only 23 regular season games, Carter posted an impressive .308 batting average with 5 home runs and 12 RBIs.

Evan Carter also continued to prove his value for the club in the postseason. The 21-year-old played a key role for the team en route to winning the first World Series title in franchise history. The pair of Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford could give the Rangers an unfair advantage for the next decade.

