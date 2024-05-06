"We are watching a guy take over the sport" - MLB broadcaster lauds Shohei Ohtani for his impactful start with Dodgers

The clash between reigning MVPs settled on Sunday. The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Atlanta Braves at Dodgers Stadium. Shohei Ohtani was the star of the series. He went 8-for-12, scoring five runs, six RBIs and three home runs in three games.

Ohtani went into MVP mode in the last game, going 4-for-4 against Ronald Acuna Jr.-led Braves. His three RBIs and two runs helped the Dodgers win 5-1. However, his two homers against the Braves’ lefty pitchers were the game's highlights.

LHPs Max Fried and A.J. Minter faced Ohtani’s moon shots, which impressed fans and experts alike. Mark DeRosa of MLB Network praised Ohtani for his deeds in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We’re watching a guy take over the sport … He’s triumphing the game offensively,” DeRosa said. “He’s the best hitter in the game. And honestly, it is not even close. He really is amazing in what he’s doing.”

Expand Tweet

Ohtani leads the league in total hits (52), double bases (14), total bases (98), home runs (10), batting average (.364), SLG (.685) and OPS (1.111). His remaining stats (25 RBIs, 30 runs and seven steals) are also noteworthy.

He passed manager Dave Roberts (7) for most home runs for the Dodgers by a Japanese player. He is the leader of MLB’s all-time home run-scorer as a Japan-born player, passing MLB legend Hideki Matsui (175).

Shohei Ohtani is focusing on bringing his best for the Dodgers

In his post-game interview on 6th May with Sportsnet LA, Ohtani spoke about his contribution to the LA Dodgers' victory against the Braves.

“It's just really riding on the momentum and lead off of that,” Ohtani said through his interpreter Will Ireton. “It is my first time facing him [Max Fried], so it was just really trying to feel him out, but most importantly just making sure that I am swinging and getting my best swings.”

“I am just swinging at pitches I am supposed to. So, it's a good sign that the ball is going in that direction."

Expand Tweet

Entering Monday, the Dodgers are the NL West leader with a 23-13 record, followed by San Deigo Padres (18-19). They are on a four-game winning streak and will look to continue the winning campaign against the Miami Marlins starting Monday in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback