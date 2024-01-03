"Weird way to spell Montgomery" "Bargain bin shopping yet again" - Red Sox fans enraged by team claiming Max Castillo off waivers from Royals

The Boston Red Sox have added Max Castillo off waivers from the Kansas City Royals to complete their 40-man roster for the 2024 season. Except for a few trades and minor league signings, they are yet to make a major headline in the MLB.

Castillo is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher from Venezuela and made his MLB debut last year against the New York Yankees. Castillo began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays and was later traded to the Royals along with Samad Tylor in exchange for Whit Merrifield in 2022. If he is nurtured well and reaches his full potential, Max Castillo could be a great asset to the team in the future.

However, Boston fans are not happy with the move and have taken to X to voice their dissatisfaction with the team's management decision.

Castillo has been very inconsistent with his performances, resulting in demotions to the minor league multiple times. In 2023, Castillo spent most of his time in Triple-A Omaha, throwing 116 innings with a 4.58 ERA and a 19.2% strikeout rate.

Moreover, Castillo lacks big-league experience, having only played 21 games with a 5.43 ERA in 59.2 innings, while striking out 47 batters for the Blue Jays and the Royals.

The Boston Red Sox's current pitching rotation is made up of Giolito, Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock, with Castillo as an extra arm option.

However, Pivetta is set to become a free agent soon, and there are concerns about long-term uncertainty for the team, as Giolito may choose to opt out after 2024. To address this issue, Boston could consider signing free agents like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.

Offseason updates on the Boston Red Sox

Over the last decade, the Boston Red Sox have qualified for the postseason five times, winning the World Series in both 2013 and 2018. They made their last postseason appearance two years ago.

As a result, the team has been very active during the offseason. Recently, they acquired 22-year-old talent Vaughn Grissom by trading seven-time All-Star Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves.

Boston also signed 29-year-old former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Lucas Giolito for two years deal. Additionally, the Red Sox signed Mark Kolozsvary, Roberto Perez, and Jamie Westbrook to minor-league contracts this offseason.

