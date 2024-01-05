"Went from Ohtani to this in two months" - Cubs fans distraught as team adds Brian Serven off waivers amid slow offseason

It's been a frustrating offseason for Chicago Cubs fans, as the team has remained relatively quiet so far. On Friday, this sense of disappointment continued as the team announced that they claimed former Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven off of the wavier wire.

Brian Serven has seen limited action in the MLB, appearing in only a total of 73 games for the Colorado Rockies during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Chicago Cubs already have a number of catchers on their roster, which could make the addition of Serven strictly a depth move.

Over the course of his 73 games, Serven owns a career .195 batting average at the MLB level. He has also added six home runs, and 17 RBIs during his time with the Colorado Rockies.

This level of production and lack of name recognition has caused Chicago fans to flock to social media to vent their frustrations. The reactions have varied in aggression, but the consensus has seen the fanbase grow more and more frustrated and disappointed as the offseason has progressed.

Some fans have simply said that the move is just another disappointment by the front office, while others have pointed out that the team went from potentially signing Shohei Ohtani to claiming Brian Serven from the waiver wire.

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to several high-profile free agents this offseason

While Serven may never see himself don the iconic Chicago blue pinstripes, the frustration from the fanbase comes from the team's lack of moves as opposed to the catcher himself.

Entering the offseason, the club had been linked to nearly every high-profile free agent and trade candidate. Among those names were the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, both of whom ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the offseason is far from over, and the team is reportedly still viewed as a potential landing spot for free agents such as Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger, the fans are not optimistic that the team will be able to bring in a significant free agent. So far, the Chicago Cubs have yet to spend a single dollar in free agency.

