What are the best Kontrol Freeks for MLB The Show 23? Finding perfect add-ons for best gameplay

When it comes to hitting and pitching in 'MLB The Show', the right 'Kontrol Freeks' can make all the difference. Not only do they offer a better grip, but also better overall control and accuracy. The controller addition can be the difference between a win and a loss, especially when it comes to playing online.

These small thumbstick add-ons come in various sizes and styles of grip, allowing players to find the perfect fit for their personal preferences. When it comes to using analog sticks in MLB The Show, the right stick is primarily used for pitching, while the left is used for hitting.

"If anyone looking to buy Kontrol Freeks for XBOX check Gamestop. The Inferno grip which are recommended for MLB are on sale right now instead of $16.99 they are $13.99 for XBOX X/S" - @TigerMike84

For fans of the video game series that do not want to use analog controls, there is an option to change the controller configuration. Instead of using an analog stick to swing or pitch, players can use buttons that may simplify the game, but also place a limit on effectiveness.

Which Kontrol Freeks are the best for batting in MLB The Show?

When hitting in MLB The Show, it is generally recommended to use a taller stick. The additional height of the medium/tall stick will give you additional precision when placing the PCI, especially for players with larger hands.

One recommendation for a higher stick is the "FPS Freek Galaxy" Kontrol Freek. The product is sold as a mixed pack that includes one tall stick and one medium stick. It allows fans to figure out which grip fits more comfortably in their hands.

Another recommendation for is the taller “FPS Freek Inferno” Kontrol Freek. It feels more flat and has a wider area than the Galaxy. The FPS Freek Inferno is the recommended product by 'Kontrol Freeks' for anyone playing 'MLB The Show'. This will help you become the next Aaron Judge.

Which product is recommended for pitching in MLB The Show?

If you want to do your best Justin Verlander impression, fans of the series have recommended the "Omni" analog grip. This product provides a comfortable and secure grip while playing, allowing you to pitch with precision and accuracy.

"Want to win every game in MLB the show? Guaranteed home runs every at bat? Strike out every batter? Get you some Kontrol Freeks. #MLBTheShow #MLBTheShow21" - @WhostOnYT

