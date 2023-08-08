What channel is the Yankees game on today? TV schedule, channel, live streams and more

The New York Yankees, running out of time to salvage their campaign, face the Chicago White Sox in an MLB regular season game on Tuesday, August 8.

What channel is the Yankees game on? Fans in the US can catch today’s match coverage on YES Network (New York) and NBC Sports Chicago (Illinois).

What time does the Yankees game start? The game is slated to get underway at 7:10 pm CT/8:10 pm ET.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are they playing? The Yankees will be taking on the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of their three-game set against The South Siders. The Yankees lost the series opener 5-1, which saw them plummet to last place in their division once again. They are now 5.5 games behind in the AL Wild Card race with 49 games remaining.

Where can we stream the Yankees game? Local fans have the option of streaming the game for free via a trial of DireTV Stream, which carries YES Network and NBC Sports Chicago.

Fans from elsewhere can stream the game on fuboTV. They carry MLB.TV and offer a free trial.

Where are the Yankees playing? The Yankees will be taking on the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

When is the next Yankees game? The Yankees will be back again in action tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 9, for the final game of their White Sox series.

The Yankees are running out of time to salvage postseason dream

The New York Yankees struggled immensely last night, with runners in scoring position, managing to convert only 1 out of 12 opportunities, leaving 13 runners stranded on base. Yesterday’s 5-1 loss marked their third defeat in the last four games.

What’s next for the Yankees? The Yankees will travel to LoanDepot Park after the White Sox series, where they will be taking on the Miami Marlins in a four-match set, starting on Friday, August 11.

Probable Starting Pitchers tonight: Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) is expected to start for the Yankees tonight. White Sox are expected to send Touki Toussaint (1-4, 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) to the mound.

The game is undoubtedly of paramount importance to the Yankees, who find their postseason dreams slowly fading away with only 49 games left. The White Sox, on the other hand, are already all but out of contention, so it’s only a matter of pride for Pedro Grifol’s side.