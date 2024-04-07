"What a freaking W, damn they good"; "What a comeback" - Fans ecstatic as Braves bounce back in heroic fashion to steal 8-9 win against D-backs

Atlanta Braves fans were on cloud nine as their team completed an impressive comeback against the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the game 9-8 on Saturday. After winning their first home game of the MLB season to start their series against the Diamondbacks with a win, the Braves came back from a 2-8 scoreline to secure another victory.

It was a huge turnaround that started in the fifth inning and was completed in the eighth, leaving Atlanta fans ecstatic and sharing their reactions on social media.

"What a freaking W for ATL. Damn they good," wrote one fan on X.

"What a comeback," added another.

"Never ever count the boys out," wrote @A_Huffstutler on X.

"They always find a way," added @therealbink1.

"Braves never give up," wrote @joe_cuervo

After finishing as the best team in the National League over the regular season last year, the Atlanta side have started the season with high hopes. Their first series of the 2024 season was against the Philadelphia Phillies, which they won w-1. Their next series on the road was against the Chicago White Sox, with whom they shared a win each before the third game was postponed.

Hence, they came into their first home series looking to add some wins in order to climb up the division, and they have done exactly that. Despite going down 6-0 in the first inning of the game, the Atlanta Braves refused to give up and ultimately won the game 9-8.

The likes of Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Jake McCarthy all played their part as the offence took the team to the top of the NL East table.

Atlanta Braves dealt with a major blow after Spencer Strider injury update

After making a typically impressive start to the MLB season in his first game of 2024, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider had a horrible outing in his second appearance.

The Atlanta ace gave up five runs on seven hits in the team's home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, and was promptly pulled out of action.

On Saturday, Spencer underwent an MRI test which revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament on the right elbow.

Any injury to a pitcher's elbow is a major couase for concern and he will soon undergo further examination to determine the extent of his injury.

