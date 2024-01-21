"What a guy" "Absolutely love him" - Blue Jays fans hyped as Bo Bichette gets spotted at UFC 297

Bo Bichette is a household name in Toronto. The young Blue Jays infielder has quickly become a fan favourite following his meteoric rise as one of the primary leaders in the clubhouse.

Bo Bichette made his debut with the Blue Jays in 2019. Since then he has career a career average of .299 with 82 home runs and 312 RBIs. He has been the Blue Jays' All-Star representative twice and is often considered one of the best contact hitters, garnering two AL Hits Leader awards in 2021 and 2022.

The fan favourite was spotted at an unusual place as he turned spectator for the UFC 297 event taking place in Toronto. It was the first event that was hosted by the mixed martial arts fighting promotion in the city since post-COVID. The last time a UFC event was held at the Scotiabank Arena was in 2018.

The Toronto Blue Jays posted a short video of their superstar enjoying himself in a different environment. Bichette was heard saying to the camera:

"Hey, I'm Bo Bichette. I am here at the UFC in Toronto. Can't wait to see some great fights."

Fans were overjoyed to see him at the event as they took to Twitter to voice their praise for their shortstop's love for MMA. One fan wrote:

"What a guy."

Another fan wrote:

"Absolutely love him."

Here are a few more reactions:

Bo Bichette nearing his final years of contract with Toronto

As their team's fan favourite, Blue Jays fans wouldn't want their primary shortstop to leave for another team. Bichette had signed a three-year $33.6 million contract with the team in 2023 February. Toronto will look for every possible way to extend their shortstop at the end of 2024.

The possibility of trading him might creep up during the Trade window this year but already at a deficit of infielders, it is unlikely the Blue Jays will trade their main man ahead of the 2025 season.

