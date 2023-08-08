What happened to Avisail Garcia? Marlins slugger ejected from game vs Reds

Miami Marlins slugger Avisail Garcia has been ejected from the game against the Cincinnati Reds after arguing with an umpire. After being struck out, Garcia was heading back to the dugout when he suddenly turned around and got into it with the official. It seemed to happen rather abruptly, and all of a sudden his day was done a couple hours earlier than he expected.

Garcia is having a mediocre 2023 season, with three home runs and a batting average of .200. In his defense, he is being used rather sparingly this season, with this being only the twenty-ninth game he has played. Between the lack of playing time and production, it makes sense he was frustrated.

Unfortunetly, he vented that frustration in the wrong direction and was ejected. Jordan McPherson, a Marlins beat reporter was the first to report the ejection.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"#Marlins' Avisail Garcia has been ejected from the game" - Jordan McPherson

The Bally Sports network shared a video of the entire interaction to Twitter.

This is a tough break for the Marlins who have been hoping for better production from Garcia all season. It will not be coming against the Reds in this game, which means another depth player will have to step up.

Can Avisail Garcia step up his game for the Miami Marlins as the season goes on?

Garcia is a 12-year MLB veteran so he knows when to turn it on. The Marlins hope they can make a playoff push at the end of the season and will need players like him to step up. The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres are two of their likely competitors for a Wildcard spot.

The Marlins have a solid roster than has already outperformed expectations and could just keep on doing it. Avisail Garcia has not been the offensive spark he once was this season, but he has time to turn it around.