What happened to Harrison Bader? Yankees star leaves field with a limp vs Mariners

Harrison Bader is one of the most effective center fielders of the New York Yankees in the MLB. However, he had to leave the game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday with another injury.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Harrison Bader left tonight's game with right hamstring tightness. Harrison Bader left tonight's game with right hamstring tightness. https://t.co/BPrAIi3gkF

The incident took place during the third inning of the game. Bader was running down the first base to make an infield single when he hurt his hamstring. He was seen pulling up lame and jogging off the field and down the clubhouse steps.

On Monday, he managed to score two hits and one run in two at-bats before leaving the field with the injury. However, the Yankees quickly made the save with Greg Allen to handle the situation. Despite this situation, the Yankees managed to beat the Mariners 10-4 in the game.

Although Harrison Bader is a great centerfielder and has been of value to the Yankees in the 2023 season, injuries have been a consistent part of him.

He missed most of the spring training and the first five weeks of the 2023 season on the injury list because of an oblique strain. This might lead to his second stint on the injury list in the 2023 season if it becomes serious.

Harrison Bader's MLB career

Harrison Bader is an MLB veteran having played for the St. Louis Cardinals and now the New York Yankees. The Cardinals named him to be the Minor League Player of the Year in 2017. In 2019, he was named to be the Baseball America NL Best Defensive Outfielder. He is also the winner of the Gold Glove Award in 2021.

In 2022, Bader was also the fourth Yankee to hit at least five home runs in a single postseason, tieing with Giancarlo Stanton (6 in 2020), Alex Rodriguez (6in 2009), Bernie Williams (6 in 1996) and Reggie Jackson (5 in 1977).

Bader has notched up a batting average of .246 with 58 home runs in his career. He also has 63 stolen bases and 196 RBIs to his credit. It is expected that his hamstring issue is not serious and he can get back on the field very soon.

