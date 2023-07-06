What happened to Jean Segura? Marlins slugger ejected from game vs Cardinals

Miami Marlins veteran slugger Jean Segura was ejected from a game against the St. Louis Cardinals after arguing with the umpire. Segura was struck out in the fifth inning, on what was, at best, a controversial call. He was clearly infuriated with it and let the official hear about it, which led to the end of his night.

Segura has had a dissapointing season thus, hitting for a batting average of .203. This is signifcantly down from his career average of .281. This ejection could be the result of a seasons worth of frustrations at the plate, but he was still right to argue it.

Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson shared the context of the strike call and news of the ejection on Twitter.

Jordan McPherson @J_McPherson1126 Jean Segura ejected after being called out on strikes in the seventh.



This is one of those calls that will affect batters of both teams as the game progresses. If a pitch that far outside the zone is being called as a strike, there will be some bad swings in this game. Segura arguing against it to the point of ejection is unlikely to result in a meaningful change for this game, but it could happen.

Jean Segura's ejection cost him playing time when he needs to show he still belongs

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Angels

Segura has been a great, consistent offensive player in MLB over the last decade. However, that high level consistency seems to have not followed him to the Miami Marlins.

When he's playing loose and having fun, it is still a delight to see him play. As he did in this interaction with Ronald Acuna Jr., posted to Twitter by Fox Sports.

The Marlins have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs this season, and a return to form from Segura would be a huge boost.

