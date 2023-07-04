What happened to Jonathan Davis? Marlins outfielder carted off the field against Cardinals

For Miami Marlins outfielder Jonathan Davis, 2023 has been a season of redemption. Now, it appears as though the snakebitten star may have run into yet another setback.

Originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 5th round of the 2015 Draft, it has not been an easy road for Davis. Between 2018 and 2021, the Arkansas native appeared in just 120 games over that span of time. In 2021, he was traded to the New York Yankees.

After stints in New York and Milwaukee, Davis finally found a home in Miami. After being traded to the Fish in May 2023, he was called up to the big-league roster on the very next day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Just Baseball @JustBB_Media The Marlins made a minor trade for Jonathan Davis earlier this week.



In 2 games so far he’s 5-6 with a 3B a HR and 3 runs scored.



He would come in to score after this triple to make it 2-0 Marlins!



The Marlins made a minor trade for Jonathan Davis earlier this week.In 2 games so far he’s 5-6 with a 3B a HR and 3 runs scored. He would come in to score after this triple to make it 2-0 Marlins! https://t.co/wt58XIDR7h

"The Marlins made a minor trade for Jonathan Davis earlier this week. In 2 games so far he’s 5-6 with a 3B a HR and 3 runs scored. He would come in to score after this triple to make it 2-0 Marlins!" - JBaseball

Although Jonathan Davis was en route for a career season as a member of the Miami Marlins, a play on Monday night has many wondering when, and if, the star will be back.

Davis was carted off the field during his team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. During the fifth inning of play, Davis attempted to make a diving catch on a line drive off the bat of Cards hitter Tommy Edman. Judging by the video, the 31-year old Davis injured his knee on the play.

Fish On First @FishOnFirst Jonathan Davis carted off with a right knee injury after making this diving catch attempt Jonathan Davis carted off with a right knee injury after making this diving catch attempt https://t.co/IRplTR7zj9

"Jonathan Davis carted off with a right knee injury after making this diving catch attempt" - Fish on First

Evidently in pain, Davis was visibly distraught as he was carried off the field at LoanDepot Park. Dane Myers came off of the bench to replace Davis in the lineup. There has not yet been any update from the Marlins on Davis' status.

At the time of his injury, Jonathan Davis was hitting .250/.313/.386 with a pair of home runs and ten RBIs in just 33 games with the Marlins. Had he kept playing the way that he has since joining the Marlins, there is no doubt that Davis was en route to the best season of his drawn-out MLB career.

Jonathan Davis injury a hard blow for the Marlins

Never having competed in a full season, it now appears as though Davis may be out on the IL for awhile. The Marlins now find nine games between them and the division-leading Atlanta Braves, and the inactivity of a player like Davis is sure to come with it's own set of ramifications.

Poll : 0 votes