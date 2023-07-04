What happened to Jose Altuve? Astros star announced as last minute scratch before game vs Rockies

Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve has been scratched from the team's lineup ahead of its Tuesday evening matchup with the Colorado Rockies. The second baseman appeared to have injured himself during pregame batting practice.

A medical update is expected to be provided later, as the specifics of his injury are unavailable. Expect the second baseman to be day-to-day and likely take it easy going into the All-Star break.

Altuve was slated to be the DH on Tuesday, but Corey Julks will replace him. Mauricio Dubon will take over the second-base duties, and Rookie Grae Kessinger will get the start at shortstop.

This is a blow for Jose Altuve, who missed the start of the season with a fractured thumb he suffered in the World Baseball Classic. Houston hopes the injury is minor, as he has been a sparkplug for the team since he returned from injury.

Houston Astros cannot afford another lengthy IL stint from Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve's importance to the Houston Astros cannot be overstated. He's been with the organization for 13 seasons and has primarily been the team's leadoff hitter, setting the tone for the game.

Altuve is hitting .264/.371/.479 this season with six home runs and five stolen bases. He's a big reason the Astros are in contention with the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels for the lead in the American League West. Houston sits three games behind the Rangers and two ahead of the Angels.

Houston isn't the only team dealing with an injury to a star player. The Angels recently announced Mike Trout suffered a fractured hamate bone and will miss time, which is devastating for the Angels.

Given the status of Altuve's injury, the Rangers could be in the driver's seat to pull away in the division.

