What happened to Luis Robert Jr.? White Sox slugger scratched from All-Star game at last minute

One of the most exciting players in the MLB, Luis Robert Jr., will not participate in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game following a last-minute decision. Unfortunately, the news comes in the wake of an injury he sustained in the first round of the Home Run Derby.

The Chicago White Sox outfielder is listed as day-to-day after feeling tightness in his right calf during the Home Run Derby. While there is no word on the severity of the injury, the decision to keep Luis Robert Jr. out of the American League All-Star lineup is simply precautionary.

The White Sox say he "felt tightness in his right calf" during the first round of last night's Home Run Derby.



The news is disappointing for not only the fans who hoped to see him in action but for the outfielder himself who has been spectacular this season. Through 89 games with the White Sox this season, the Cuban slugger has been sensational, producing an impressive .271 batting average with 26 home runs and 51 RBIs, while also adding 8 stolen bases.

The 25-year-old will surely be disappointed to be forced out of the first All-Star appearance of his career. Robert Jr. has flashed potential throughout his short career, however this year all of that potential has come to the front, already doubling his career-high in home runs.

Luis Robert Jr. has been one of the few bright spots in a disappointing season for Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have arguably been the most disappointing team in the MLB this season, after entering the year as a potential playoff team. With a record of 38-54, it's surprising that Robert Jr. has been able to produce at an All-Star level given the struggles of the team around him.

The White Sox are perhaps the most interesting team as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches, with many experts believing that the majority of the team will be made available to contenders.

Dylan Cease, Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez, and Luis Robert Jr are the only players that the White Sox are not open to trading.



Lance Lynn, Tim Anderson, and Lucas Giolito are among the most likely veteran talents to be dealt at the trade deadline. Even though the team will most likely be retooling their roster, according to multiple reports only Dylan Cease, Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughan, and Eloy Jimenez are the only players safe.

