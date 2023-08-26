What happened to Max Muncy and Dave Roberts? Dodgers pair tossed after fiery interactions with umpire

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy and manager Dave Roberts' days ended early on Saturday. Both were ejected in the eighth inning after the home plate umpire rang Muncy up with the bases loaded to end the inning.

It was a crucial at-bat, as the Dodgers were down two runs then. The call appeared to be both low and inside, so you can see why Muncy and Roberts were upset.

Max Muncy could not believe the call. He immediately tossed his bat and had some words for the umpire. He had to be restrained by Jason Heyward, but that was not enough to stop him from being ejected.

Shortly after, Dave Roberts came to his players' defense. He would last just a few moments before the umpire told Roberts to join Muncy in the showers, shocking him.

During a struggling year, Dave Roberts has full confidence in Max Muncy

The 2023 season has not been Max Muncy's best. Through 105 games, he is hitting .197/.328/.472 with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs. Home runs have not been a problem for him, but his batting average has taken a dive.

Despite this, Dave Roberts has not lost his confidence in Muncy. He has kept the slugger in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup all season. With his home run on Saturday, Muncy joins a unique list of players to have 30 home runs while having a batting average under .200.

The Dodgers are in the driver's seat to make the postseason this year. They hold an 11.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West. Unless Arizona catches fire, the Dodgers will win the division once again.

The Dodgers will surely look to revenge their early exit from last year's postseason. This is one team everybody will want to stay away from in the playoffs.