What happened to Pablo Reyes? Red Sox infielder exits game early vs Dodgers

Boston Red Sox infielder Pablo Reyes had to be removed from Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Reyes appeared to have injured his elbow during a swing.

Boston had to move Rafael Devers to shortstop, Luis Urias to third base, and Connor Wong to second base that inning. It was the second time Devers had played shortstop in his career, but it was short-lived as Devers returned to third the following inning.

The extent of the injury is unknown, but Boston is already ahead of it. Prospect infielder David Hamilton, who was expected to be in the starting lineup in Triple-A, was scratched from his start.

"Shortstop David Hamilton was just scratched from the Worchester lineup tonight. Would assume that is related to Pablo Reyes leaving the Red Sox game with an elbow injury."

Reyes was 0-for-2 before having to leave the game. He could not get to Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias on Saturday.

Pablo Reyes may have found his home with the Red Sox

Pablo Reyes signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates as an international free agent in 2012. He would spend a few seasons in the minor leagues before debuting late in 2018. In 13 games with Pittsburgh, Reyes hit .293/.349/.483 with three home runs and 7 RBIs.

Reyes would make the Pirates Opening Day lineup the following season but struggled. In 71 games of action, he hit .203/.274/.322 with two home runs. After the season ended, he would be designated for assignment.

Reyes signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He would spend two years there before electing to be a free agent.

In November of 2022, he signed a deal with the Oakland Athletics. In May, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations and has been a mainstay in the starting lineup since.