What happened to Randy Arozarena? Rays star shaken up after hard collision with wall 

In his efforts to make a brilliant catch in the outfield, Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena was slow to get up. Moments like these are always worrisome, especially for Rays fans. Thankfully, he was able to stay in the game and appears to be okay going forward. Unfortuneately, his remaining in the game wasn't enough to propel the Rays to victory over the Texas Rangers.

The Rays had several players injured in this game, with Jon Gray and All-Star Adolis Garcia being forced to exit early. Thankfully, Arozarena came away from the scary looking play with a highlight reel catch and proof of his toughness.

Talkin' Baseball shared a clip of the catch that will be on SportsCentre for quite awhile on Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Randy Arozarena gets a little banged up on this catch at the wall but stays in the game pic.twitter.com/e9Ks1LaQp7

After the game, Marc Topkins of the Tampa Bay Times shared the details of the aftermath of the brilliant catch.

Marc Topkin @TBTimes_Rays #Rays Arozarena said his right knee and back were a bit sore after crashing into LF wall to make that leaping catch, but he expects to be ok to play Thursday vs. #Orioles

The Rays have been struggling in recent weeks, and cannot afford for Arozarena to be out for any amount of time.

The Tampa Bay Rays will need Randy Arozarena against the Baltimore Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles will be for the best record in the American League East, so they will need Arozarena. He has been one of their best offensive players this season and is clearly an important leader for the team.

Now that they are at risk of losing the division crown at a critical juncture, they need their stars to shine bright.

