What happened to Ronald Acuna Jr.? Braves superstar exits game vs Pirates early

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. had to depart early from Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was drilled by a 97 MPH sinker from Colin Holderman.

Acuna Jr. took the pitch right off his elbow and was unhappy about it. He immediately slammed his bat down before bending over in pain. After talking with the trainer, he was quickly removed from the game.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Ronald Acuña Jr. had to leave the game after being hit with a 97 MPH sinker pic.twitter.com/vVhrhJc8lZ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

X-Rays were taken already and fortunately came back negative. Ronald Acuna Jr. will be considered day-to-day as he deals with a sore elbow. Hopefully, he is not out of the lineup too long because he is on the verge of a monster season.

Atlanta Braves @Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight’s game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative.

Acuna was 1-for-3 before having to leave the game. He blasted his 26th home run of the season off Mitch Keller in the first inning.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves are having a stellar season

Braves Cubs Baseball

Ronald Acuna Jr. is having an MVP-caliber year. Coming into Tuesday, he is hitting .339/.421/.582 with 25 home runs and a league-leading 53 stolen bases. He also leads the league in on-base percentage.

Acuna has been vital to the Atlanta Braves' success this season, but he is not the only one. Several players are having career years this season for Atlanta.

Matt Olson is seeing the ball well this season. He is hitting .266/.371/.604 with 39 home runs and 99 RBIs. He leads all of MLB in RBIs and is right behind Shohei Ohtani for most home runs.

Austin Riley is another name you cannot forget when facing Atlanta. His 26 home runs in the middle of the order make him a force to be reckoned with.

These three players have the Braves looking like a true contender. They have the league's best record at 70-42 and hold a 9.5-game lead in the division. If Atlanta stays healthy, they will be one tough team to beat in a postseason series.