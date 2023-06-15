What happened to Salvador Perez? Royals catcher exits game vs Reds early

During Wednesday's game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds, catcher Salvador Perez had to leave the contest early due to an unfortunate incident. In the third inning, Perez was struck on the hand by a pitch thrown by Reds' starter Ben Lively. The impact looked concerning, raising immediate worries about Perez's condition.

Jaylon T. Thompson @jaylonthompson #Royals announce Salvador Perez left Wednesday's game with a left hand contusion. He is considered day-to-day. #Royals announce Salvador Perez left Wednesday's game with a left hand contusion. He is considered day-to-day.

It was expected that Salvador Perez would undergo X-rays to assess the extent of the injury. The hope was that the talented 33-year-old catcher had only sustained a contusion and would be considered day-to-day. However, the severity of the injury was yet to be determined at the time of reporting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How was Salvador Perez performing vs. the Reds?

Before his early exit, Perez had gone 0-for-1 in the game, with the hit by pitch and a strikeout on his stat line. In his place, Maikel Garcia stepped in as the team's designated hitter. Perez had been performing admirably throughout the season, entering the game with a batting average of .275 (66-for-240). He had also contributed 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 61 games, establishing himself as one of the top offensive catchers in baseball.

Perez had gone 0-1 in the game with a hit-by-pitch and a strikeout.

The Venezuelan catcher's departure from the game was a significant blow to both the Royals and fantasy managers who rely on his consistent production. Perez's experience and skill set make him an integral part of the already struggling team.

As Salvador Perez headed to the Royals' clubhouse for imaging, the team was expected to provide an official update on his condition in the near future. Fans and fantasy managers alike were hoping for positive news, with a quick recovery allowing Perez to return to action as soon as possible.

The loss of Salvador Perez's presence behind the plate will undoubtedly be felt by the Royals, who will need to adjust their lineup accordingly. In the meantime, everyone will be anxiously awaiting further updates on the extent of Perez's hand injury and wishing him a speedy recovery.

MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS:

Poll : 0 votes