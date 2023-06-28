What happened at Steve Cohen’s press conference? Mets owner opens up about team’s recent struggles

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference Wednesday to address the sorrowful state of the team.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Will Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter remain in their jobs for the rest of the season, no matter what?



Steve Cohen shelled out what is currently projected to be an MLB-record $360 million in payroll for this season's Mets roster. The organization is on track to also owe an MLB record of $99 million in luxury tax.

So, what has Cohen gotten for his investment? A Mets team that entered Wednesday at 36-43 on the season, having lost 16 of its last 22 games. The ballclub is 10 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves, and 8-1/2 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

He told reporters about the team's travails:

"It's been incredibly frustrating. I watch every game. I see what’s going on. Hopefully, we can right the ship. Listen, we have quality players. For some reason, we’re not jelling. ... It's kind of weird. It's really strange to me."

However, Steve Cohen said that both general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter will "absolutely" not be fired during the season.

While Eppler and Showalter are safe, according to Cohen, Mets veterans may not be. The owner said that he is willing to the salaries of underperforming "big ticket" veterans if they are able to bring back quality prospects in trade this summer.

Steve Cohen took total control of the New York Mets in 2020

Mets owner Steve Cohen at the opening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at Citi Field on February 10, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Cohen, who made billions as a hedge fund manager, became a minority owner of the Mets in 2012. At the end of the 2020 season, MLB approved his purchase of contolling interest in the team from former owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz.

He has shown no compunction about spending money on improving the team in the quest for a World Series. This season, the Mets shattered the previous league payroll record of $291 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers.

