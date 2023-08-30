What happened to TY France? Mariners season under threat after bizarre turn of events against Athletics

Tuesday night’s game for the Seattle Mariners has not been going as planned. Mariners first baseman TY France had to leave the game due to a left wrist injury. He is the third Mariners player after Julio Rodriguez and George Kirby to be missing out on the game for the night.

During the second inning of Tuesday’s contention against the Oakland Athletics, France got hit in the wrist during a pickoff attempt from Luke Weaver. He appeared to be visibly in pain after the incident and had to be pulled out from the game eventually.

The exact intensity of the injury is not yet known. However, whether or not he’ll be starting for the team for Wednesday night’s game is highly uncertain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The official Twitter page of the Seattle Mariners updated fans on the news of France’s removal from the game.

Expand Tweet

“Ty France left tonight’s game with a left wrist contusion.” – the post read.

Expand Tweet

“Here's where Ty France might've hurt himself, as they mentioned on the @ROOTSPORTS_NW -- a pickoff attempt from Luke Weaver chopped from the ground and nicked him in his left wrist/hand in the 2nd inning. He was visibly uncomfortable after.” - @DKramer_ posted on Twitter.

Retaining the AL West title against the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros will not come easy to the Mariners this time. With key players like France, Julio Rodriguez and George Kirby missing from the lineup, the team is now struggling to keep up its position.

TY France’s journey with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners' Ty France runs after hitting a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

France was traded to the Mariners by the San Diego Padres on August 30, 2020. Through 23 games for the Mariners, he had a batting average of .302, registered 2 homers and 13 RBI.

France and Miguel Cabrera were awarded American League co-player of the week on April 25, 2022. He was named an MLB All-Star in 2022 as an injury replacement for Mike Trout.

France signed a one-year $4.1 million contract with the Mariners on January 13, 2023.