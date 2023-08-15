What happened to Willson Contreras? Cardinals catcher forced to exit game vs Athletics early

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras was forced to leave the game against the Oakland Athletics early with what appeared to be a leg injury. He started the game with a good hit but came up limping while running the bases. He tried his best to stay in but would be forced to exit just a few moments later.

Despite a valiant effort from Contreras to stay in the game, his night was ended by this play. Hopefully, the injury will not be a long-term issue for the veteran catcher.

John Denton of MLB.com was the first to report that Contreras' night was over:

"A half-inning after coming up hobbled, #STLCards catcher Willson Contreras is out of the game. Andrew Knizner is into the game to replace Contreras, who singled, but came up limping while tagging up from first to second. He then got doubled off second base" - John Denton

The Cardinals announced the official injury on Twitter, citing right hip tightness.

"INJURY UPDATE: C Willson Contreras was removed from tonight's game with right hip tightness" - St. Louis Cardinals

Any hip injury will be treated carefully by the team, as it could have long-term effects. While the wording of this announcement is intentionally vague, the hope is it won't require a stint on the Injured List.

How did Willson Contreras manage to bounce back in his 2023 campaign?

After a slow start to the 2023 season that had many calling for him to be benched, Contreras has been playing like a top MLB catcher recently. This sudden uptick is not too surprising, as it is far more in line with the rest of his brilliant career.

After his incredible seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs, he made a big change by going to the Cardinals. This move and learning a new system, new pitchers and new city could have all contributed to his struggles. It certainly seems like he now has things figured out.