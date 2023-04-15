What is JFR Charity Pack in MLB The Show 23? All about the game's efforts to reduce achievement gap in higher education

When MLB The Show 23 hit the shelves on March 28, it did not take long for fans to laud the game as one of the best baseball video games to ever come out.

MLB The Show 23 was designed by San Diego Studios, a subsidiary of PlayStation Studios. The game gets full marks for its realistic graphics and jam-packed features.

Among the plethora of new modes that users can use is the ability for players to compete with the Negro League teams of years past.

IGN @IGN In the latest MLB The Show 23 trailer, you can learn more about the influence the Negro Leagues has had on Baseball, and learn even more in Storylines from the upcoming game. In the latest MLB The Show 23 trailer, you can learn more about the influence the Negro Leagues has had on Baseball, and learn even more in Storylines from the upcoming game. ⚾️ https://t.co/ijwwFNouRL

"In the latest MLB The Show 23 trailer, you can learn more about the influence the Negro Leagues has had on Baseball, and learn even more in Storylines from the upcoming game" - IGN

It was in the Negro Leagues that barrier-breaking pioneer Jackie Robinson made a name for himself before making the jump to the MLB in the the late 1940s. Although he was met with ruthless prejudice, Robinson's courage paved the way for African-Americans in the MLB.

In honor of Robinson, players of MLB The Show 23 can purchase an exclusive Jackie Robinson Foundation pack; 100% of the proceeds will be donated through the organization toward efforts to reduce the achievement gap within education.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to the JRF* to support the work to help reduce the achievement gap in higher education.

The price of the pack is $3.49 and was set up to honor the 76th anniversary of Robinson's MLB debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers back during the early days of the 1947 season.

MLB The Show 23 is the 17th edition of this tremendously popular video game series. The first edition was released in 2006 and featured Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz on its cover.

Although the recent game was designed for newer consoles like the PS5 and Xbox X/S, it is also compatible with older consoles like XBox One and PS4, as well as PC. The cover athlete for MLB The Show 2023 is Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

JRF expansion pack shows MLB The Show 23 is intent on honoring baseball's past and future

Although it has been many years since Robinson began his trailiblazing MLB career, his contributions are honored every April across the MLB. His number, 42, remains the only jersey number to be retired by all 30 MLB teams.

