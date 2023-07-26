What just happened in the Red Sox vs Braves game? Bizarre, error-filled sequence somehow results in 2 outs

The Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves squared off in Tuesday's first game of a two-game series. During the game, a play left fans and even the broadcast teams scratching their heads.

With runners on first and second, a low line drive was hit to second baseman Christian Arroyo. Arroyo let the ball hit the ground, setting up an easy double-play ball. Instead, the umpire ruled that Arroyo caught the ball instead of letting it short-hop.

Arroyo fired the ball to first base after stepping on second, but the throw was wide by about a mile. After the play was dead, Austin Riley was standing on third base, as that is where he thought he was supposed to be.

But the Red Sox would challenge that by throwing over to third base to see if the umpires deemed Riley to have tagged up early. The crew would call Riley out, ending a bizarre inning, especially for the Braves.

This is not the only weird play from the Red Sox vs Braves game

Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox

If the play from earlier and an hour-long rain delay were not enough for fans, this game had more surprises in store. In the third innings, Atlanta executed a rare triple play against Boston.

In the third innings, with runners on first and second, Triston Casas sent a fly ball to shallow right/center field. Michael Harris II sprinted in to make the catch and threw an off-balance throw to first to get Adam Duvall. Masataka Yoshida tried to be aggressive with the throw to first and tried to tag up but was hosed at third.

The last time fans saw a triple play was last season on September 20, when the Texas Rangers did it against the Los Angeles Angels with runners on first and second.

