What is Milwaukee Brewers' new alcohol policy? Groundbreaking change in MLB explored

MLB’s new pace-of-play rules have positively altered viewership, but the shorter game times may have a negative impact on in-ballpark concession sales.

What is Milwaukee Brewers’ new alcohol policy?

The Milwaukee Brewers have seemingly found a solution to the problem by breaking with the league-wide standard of stopping alcohol sales in the seventh inning. The Brewers have reportedly experimented will allowing alcohol to be sold until the end of the eighth inning. The change is reflective of the fact that the games are shorter, allowing the Brewers to sell beer for the same amount of time as last year.

This time change is primarily due to the new pitch clock, which only allows 15 seconds between pitches and 20 seconds when runners are on base.

The Milwaukee Brewers have been testing this new policy on an experimental basis, and the front office has stated that it remains to be seen if the change makes sense in terms of fan behavior during and after games.

The new pitch clock rules have led to an entirely different viewing experience for fans. The newly implemented pitch clock has made games end much quicker, with the average game time for the first four games of the season being just 2 hours and 38 minutes. In previous years, any game under three hours was considered speedy.

While there is no formal rule about when alcohol sales must end, the customary standard for Major League Baseball teams has been to stop sales in the seventh inning in anticipation of fans leaving the park. However, the Brewers have bucked this trend and are extending alcohol sales to the eighth inning.

It is yet to be seen if faster games are causing fewer concession sales. The pace of play has proven to have limited impact in the Minor Leagues, where the pitch clock has been used for several seasons now.

It is yet to be seen whether the new rules will impact ballpark concession sales.

If the new policy proves to spike alcohol-related misbehavior, the Milwaukee Brewers could alter the policy. For now, the team is continuing to test the policy and ensure that it makes sense, with the safety of fans being a top priority.

