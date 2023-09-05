What could be the next step for A.J. Pollock? Exploring possible options for veteran outfielder after Giants release 

A.J. Pollock's time with the San Francisco Giants seems to be over. After a brief period marred with injuries, the outfielder seems to be heading for the exit as per MLB Network.

A J. Pollock has been around for quite some time now. In his 12 years in the league, he has become a veteran outfielder. He spent his initial seven years with the Arizona Diamondbacks before traveling around the country with four different teams.

His spell with the Dodgers from 2019 to 2021 was the most successful as he won the World Series with the team in 2020. After small spells with the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners, Pollock found his place in the Giants lineup.

Earlier in the offseason, A.J. Pollock signed a single-year $7 million contract with the Mariners. He was expected to complete his year with the club however they traded him to the Giants along with Mark Mathias in exchange for cash considerations and a player which they will name later.

The trade came after Pollock was put on the sidelines right before the trade deadline. He was expected to be a good backup option for the Giants, however, faced further injuries as he was out for three weeks at the start of August due to a right oblique strain.

He played for their Triple-A associate team from Sacramento as a rehab assignment but after looking at his progress, he was let go by the Giants.

What next for A.J. Pollock after Giants exit

Finding a place on any side with a .165 season will likely be tough for A.J. Pollock. Over the 54 games he played for two teams this season, he managed only 15 RBIs. His driest spell came with the Giants going 0-6 in his first five games.

A possible minor league contract could follow for the 35-year-old, although teams in need of a backup option heading into the postseason can also be looking to claim him off waivers.