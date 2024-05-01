"What’s the point of having replay?” - Yankees fans frustrated after team loses challenge on pick-off attempt 

It was yet another frustrating night for New York Yankees fans as they fell to a 4-2 defeat against the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of their series on Tuesday. Having been shut out by Baltimore's arms the day before, New York's struggling lineup could not do enough for a win despite hitting two home runs on the night.

What added to the fans' frustrations was when the Yankees challenged a call on an attempted pick-off in the eighth and lost the call despite the video evidence showing otherwise. They took to social media to share their reactions:

"What’s the point of having replay?,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter. "How was this not overturned," added another.

"He's out," wrote @MatthewBusta on X.

"Challenging plays is a joke," added @Daviscornell2.

"What a joke," wrote @juicedballz.

"Replay is worthless," wrote @DonScheinost.

"Imagine having video review and still blowing calls," wrote @Fatigued_Homo.

New York Yankees fans started the 2024 regular season in high spirits as their team won eight out of the first 10 games they played. However, their lineup seems to have run out of fuel over the past two weeks as they have struggled to score enough runs in almost every game.

MLB umpires have come under a lot of criticism over the past few years and this season seems to be no different. Under pressure to get firing again, the New York team needed luck on their side, but some poor umpiring left them even more frustrated. When the Yankees challenged a pick-off attempt in the bottom of the eighth, the video review showed a successful pick-off.

However, they lost the challenge as the umpires let the in-field decision stand. Fans were left shocked and furious with the call as they ultimately headed to another defeat.

Yankees show little improvement as they lose 2nd game of series vs Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are starting to pull away from the New York Yankees in the AL East table as they set a chance to sweep their division rivals on Tuesday. New York's offense was relatively quiet once again while starter Nestor Cortes struggled during the 4-2 defeat.

Home runs from Austin Wells and Juan Soto avoided another shutout but they had little else to offer, leading to another disappointing loss. Cortes pitched six innings on the night, but didn't get much help from a sloppy defense as the club fell to 19-12 for the MLB season.

