MLB fans were left amazed with the details of Japanese ace Shota Imanaga's contract with the Chicago Cubs, which were revealed within 24 hours after coming to agreement.

While the MLB free agent market was taken to new heights with the Dodgers making a big splash, fans were left astonished with the deal they struck with Imanaga.

The 30-year-old left-handed pitcher has signed a four-year, $53 million contract with Chicago, with the option to extend it for another year and $80 million, as per insider Jesse Rogers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

MLB fans reckon it's a steal for the Cubs as they shared their reactions.

"Let's go Jed. What a steal," wrote one fan on X.

"Fleeced him," added another.

Here are the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shota Imanaga is a proven pitcher who started his professional baseball career in the Japanese NPB for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars in 2016.

He went on to establish himself as one of the most reliable and consistent pitchers in the country in his eight-year career. He also grabbed international spotlight as the starting pitcher for Japan in their World Baseball Classic victory over USA last year.

In Japan, Imanaga made the All-Star team twice and finished as the Central League strikeout leader last year. While he does not attract the same attention as his compatriots Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, he was viewed by many as having the biggest value for money among pitchers in free agency.

Shota Imanaga was reportedly offered more money by another team

While the details of Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga's contract with the Chicago Cubs have been revealed, sources say that he was offered more money by another unnamed MLB team.

Expand Tweet

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, there was another team that offered double the amount that the Cubs landed Imanaga for. While the team or the reason behind it has not been mentioned, it's clear that the Japanese star had his mind set on joining the Cubs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.