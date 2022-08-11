"What a W the 8th was crazy!" "This team is different in a very good way" - Philadelphia Phillies fans thrilled with big comeback win against Miami Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies battled back to defeat the Miami Marlins after a huge eighth inning. The Marlins were in the lead for most of the game, until the Phillies stepped up their game and willed themselves to a victory. Kyle Schwarber was among the batters who helped seal the win for the Phillies. This was the seventh straight win for the Phillies, who are one of the hottest teams in the MLB.

The Philadelphia Phillies are now just three games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. This puts them well within striking distance of a playoff spot. This big win is exactly what Phillies fans were hoping to see, especially given the nature of the victory.

Andrew @andrewnis656 @Phillies what a W the 8th was crazy! @Phillies what a W the 8th was crazy!

Championship teams often have a different energy surrounding them than other teams. In the MLB, it can take awhile to identify teams like that, but many think they just found one.

Clayton Mollan @ClaytonMollan @Phillies This team is different in a very good way @Phillies This team is different in a very good way

If the Phillies can build off this win over the Marlins and qualify for the playoffs, every NL team will fear them. Especially if they are still this hot in October.

Casey Lehr @WizzWitt @Phillies I have absolutely no problem saying they look like the Phightins and a playoff contender. This team is dangerous for the post season, with the runs it goes on with solid teams. Incredible! @Phillies I have absolutely no problem saying they look like the Phightins and a playoff contender. This team is dangerous for the post season, with the runs it goes on with solid teams. Incredible!

The Phillies are also doing all this without their best player, Bryce Harper, who could be making his return to the team relatively soon.

August is the perfect time for a team like the Philadelphia Phillies to get hot. This comeback win against the Miami Marlins could easily become the signature game of the season for the Phillies. Their fans certainly believe it will, as their hopes and dreams grew larger after the win.

kettlekid @RobertWhitekett @Phillies This Phillies team is for real. Real as 1993, minus Wild Thing. @Phillies This Phillies team is for real. Real as 1993, minus Wild Thing. ⚾️ 🔔 💥

The resilience that was on display was impressive. Lesser teams would have folded going into the eighth inning down runs, but not this team. The Miami Marlins were helpless to stop the roaring comeback.

The Philadelphia Phillies never gave up the fight and stormed back to beat the Miami Marlins. This is the kind of win that could be a building block for the rest of the season.

After beating the Miami Marlins, the Philadelphia Phillies are a team on the rise

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies might not be able to pass the vaunted New York Mets to win the NL East, but they are still a threat. Now on a seven-game win streak, they are peaking at the right time. The fact that they are doing it without the reigning MVP is a testament to the depth of the team.

Between the strong bullpen and veteran leadership, the Phillies will be a team to be feared in October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe