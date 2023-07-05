When is Alek Manoah returning to MLB? Struggling Blue Jays pitcher set to take big league mound soon

It's been a year to forget for pitcher Alek Manoah, however, after a few weeks in the minor league, he will be given a shot at redemption. The Toronto Blue Jays announced that the 2022 All-Star starter is set to return to the team's pitching rotation on Friday.

After being sent down in earlier last month, Alek Manoah is set to pick up his first MLB start since June 5th. The 2022 Cy Young candidate will be given a chance to re-establish himself as a big-league starter against the Detroit Tigers. While he certainly has his work cut out for him both physically and mentally, a matchup against the Tigers is a more favorable one than most.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Nearly a month after he was sent down to the minor leagues amid an abysmal start to the season, Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is finally on his way back to The Show

"Nearly a month after he was sent down to the minor leagues amid an abysmal start to the season, Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is finally on his way back to The Show" - @SInow

Prior to his demotion to the minor leagues, the Toronto Blue Jays starter was among the worst in baseball. Through 58.0 innings this year, the Toronto pitcher posted a dreadful 1-7 record with a 6.36 ERA, which forced the team to make the difficult decision to send the 25-year-old to the Florida Complex League.

After a mixed stint in the minors, it appears that Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins and the rest of the organization deemed him ready to return to the lineup. The Jays will need the young pitcher to rediscover his 2022 form, as the team has struggled to gain much traction in the American League East.

Sid Seixeiro @Sid_Seixeiro If Alek Manoah is rushed back and gets lit up again Friday in Detroit the Jays have lost him for the year. Period. End of story. From a confidence standpoint he won't recover.

I really hope this organization knows what it's doing.



I really hope this organization knows what it's doing. If Alek Manoah is rushed back and gets lit up again Friday in Detroit the Jays have lost him for the year. Period. End of story. From a confidence standpoint he won't recover.I really hope this organization knows what it's doing.

"If Alek Manoah is rushed back and gets lit up again Friday in Detroit the Jays have lost him for the year. Period. End of story. From a confidence standpoint he won't recover. I really hope this organization knows what it's doing." - @Sid_Seixeiro

As of Wednesday, June 5th, the Blue Jays find themselves in fourth place in the division, a full 10.0 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. If Manoah can perform at his 2022 level, it could go a long way toward Toronto climbing up the divisional standings.

A closer look at Alek Manoah's breakout 2022 season

Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays starter enjoyed a true breakout, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting, sitting behind only Dylan Cease and eventual winner Justin Verlander. At 24 years old, Manoah posted a 16-7 record with a dazzling 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts, earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

