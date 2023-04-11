In an August 2008 GQ interview, former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones wished for a better resolution to his failed first marriage with Karin Fulford after impregnating a Hooters waitress.

Jones and Fulford met when he was just a 19-year-old playing in the minor leagues. The pair tied the knot in 1992. Soon, there was trouble in paradise, though, and Jones started searching for fulfillment outside his marriage. That's when he got involved in an 18-month-long affair with a Hooters waitress in 1998, which led him to father a child out of wedlock.

Once he broke the scandalous news to Fulford, she was devastated. However, the duo agreed to rework their marriage, the only condition being the former MLB star was not allowed to meet his son. Nevertheless, despite another attempt, their marriage didn't last, and the couple divorced in 2000.

Eight years down the line, Chipper Jones shared his different takes on life in an interview with GQ's Nate Penn:

“There are some things I would have done differently,” he said. “Obviously, I would not have stood by for the first eleven months of his life. It might have sped up the process with my ex-wife and myself. It might have had the opposite effect, for her to learn to love him like a son. … I don’t know.”

"Braves great Chipper Jones between Fredi and Chipper's oldest, Matthew (17)." - David O'Brien

Deep down, he wished that his ex-wife, Fulford to have accepted his son, Matthew, with open arms.

The major pain point of Fulford, though, was that she was struggling to conceive. So, when another woman was carrying Chipper's baby, it shattered her completely. The former MLB third baseman identified that, and hence, longed for a different outcome.

Chipper Jones fathered five more sons with two wives

Chipper Jones

In 2000, right after finalizing his divorce with his first wife, Fulford, the former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones remarried Sharon Logonov in March 2000. They have three sons, Larry Wayne III, Tristen and Shea. Chipper and Sharon got divorced in 2012.

In 2015, Jones married a former Playboy model, Taylor Higgins, and share two sons together, Curtis and Cooper.

"Thankful for you." - Taylor Higgins

The pair is going strong and occasionally posts pictures of their happy family on Instagram. Seems like the MLB legend has finally found his soulmate.

