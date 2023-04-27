Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer, who passed away at 79, owes his life to the New York Yankees. In a May 2011 interview with ESPN, he opened up about his life story and how the Bronx Bombers became an integral part of it.

The story goes back to the time when Springer arrived in America as a six-year-old after his parents had emigrated from England as German refugees during World War II and settled in the Kew Gardens neighborhood of Queens.

When Jerry began going to school in America in 1950, he was wearing English clothes, causing his classmates to tease him. His mom didn't want him to suffer, so she bought him a Yankees jersey with Yogi Berra’s now-retired No. 8.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Jerry started wearing the NY Yankees uniform to his school, he received a differential treatment. Throughout his first and second grade, he continued to don the jersey and enjoyed the new-found popularity. Springer was a diehard Yankees fan since then.

"I live and die with the Yankees," Springer told ESPN. "That's my greatest passion."

In 1965, Springer graduated from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Three years later, he received a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University.

Having a knack for politics since childhood, he entered the realm by running for Congress in 1970. Years later, he served as the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati, from 1977 to 1978.

Springer gained massive fame for hosting his politically oriented talk show Jerry Springer from 1991 to 2018.

Jerry Springer attended fantasy camps

Jrry Springe

As reported in ESPN, the late legendary talk show host Jerry Springer had attended numerous fantasy camps to play ball alongside MLB legends like Mickey Mantle, Moose Skowron, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Mickey Rivers and Hank Bauer.

Fantasy Baseball camps give everyday people the opportunity to experience the lifestyle of professional baseball players for a particular period. In such a setup, participants can socialize with ex-MLB players, wear official uniforms and participate in actual games.

Poll : 0 votes