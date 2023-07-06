When is the first Phillies draft pick in 2023? Draft order and potential targets

The Philadelphia Phillies have the 27th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. The MLB draft will take place in Seattle from July 9 to July 11, along with the MLB All-Star Game and MLB Futures Game.

The Athletic predicted the Phillies would pick Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat with the 27th overall pick in their mock drafts.

Sproat enters this week's SEC Tournament with a 7-3 record and a 4.85 ERA. He was 18-8 in his college baseball career.

In the mock draft of Sportsnaut, The Philadelphia Phillies have relied primarily on high school arms with their top picks in recent drafting classes. Still, Ty Floyd might have an accelerated path to the majors as a hard-throwing reliever, or Philadelphia could take it gradually and let him develop secondary pitches.

According to Just Baseball, Soto, who reached 98 mph with a strong arm side run and maintained the mid-90s throughout outings, is the country's most gifted high school arm. Soto already has a firm changeup feel and a good slider feel. He'll keep moving up the draft boards by the time the MLB draft kicks in.

Watch MLB Draft Day 2 and 3 on ESPN and MLB.com

The MLB draft will be held from July 9 to July 11, 2023, continuing a change in the calendar that started in 2021. The MLB All-Star break now falls during the June draft, which was previously held in June.

The 2023 MLB draft will be broadcast live on ESPN and MLB.com from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The 2023 MLB draft order

The first two rounds will be covered on July 9, the first day of the draught. On July 10, rounds 3 through 10 will occur, and on July 11, rounds 11 through 20 will wrap up the draught. On July 9th, the opening round will start at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN.

ESPN and MLB.com will both stream the draught. On Day 1, the draught will be broadcast on ESPN, and on Days 2 and 3, it will be on MLB.com. During this three-day session, teams have plenty of time to assess prospects and decide how best to strengthen their farm systems.

