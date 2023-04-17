New York Yankees daily DH, Giancarlo Stanton will be out for a short while with a hamstring injury he sustained while legging out a double on Sunday.

Stanton tweaked his hamstring during the April 15, matchup between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees as he slowed down while reaching second base. Stanton has had a solid if unspectacular start for the Yankees in 2023, slashing .269/.296/.558 with four home runs in 54 plate appearances.

Stanton is no stranger to the IL, having spent time out of action in the last five seasons.

When asked about his injury, manager Aaron Boone was coy to speculate about the severity of his injury.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Giancarlo Stanton's MRI revealed a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, per @MarlyRiveraESPN Giancarlo Stanton's MRI revealed a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, per @MarlyRiveraESPN

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks @MarlyRiveraESPN Marly says that a Grade 2 strain generally takes 4-6 weeks to fully heal, best case scenario @MarlyRiveraESPN Marly says that a Grade 2 strain generally takes 4-6 weeks to fully heal, best case scenario

