"When Hal says Yanks are all in you know they aren’t" - Yankees fans distressed over reports of Astros' inclination towards Blake Snell

The New York Yankees reportedly offered Blake Snell a deal worth $150 million over six years. Interestingly, Snell's decision to reject the offer might yet prove to be beneficial for him, as the Houston Astros have joined the bidding race for the reigning Cy Young Award winner.

According to Bob Nightingale, Snell countered the Yankees' offer with a $270 million nine-year deal, but since then, both parties haven't made any progress. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants, LA Angels, and now the Astros have entered the negotiation room, which doesn't look good for NY.

After hearing about their lead starter Gerrit Cole's injury, Yankees fans expected the New York front office to make a move for Snell. However, that didn't happen, and now they are upset about the team's hazardous situation in rotation.

Fans took to X to discuss the situation:

“When Hal says Yanks are all in you know they aren’t. Stop buying chicken buckets!”

Throughout the entire offseason, the team has been in search of a good arm. They first missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the Los Angeles Dodgers and then tried to get Snell and Jordan Montgomery, but were unsuccessful.

New York also attempted a trade move for Corbin Burnes and Dylan Cease, but were unable to secure either of them, forcing them to continue their search.

Recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the team's latest interest in former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen to address the issue. However, they are facing potential competition from the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees' situation continues to deteriorate ahead of Opening Day

Opening day is almost here, but the New York Yankees are facing more challenges with each passing day. After adding Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Stroman during the offseason, they looked ready to compete at the highest level.

Additionally, the healthy returns of Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo have motivated fans for a successful season run. However, their hopes were cut short when reports emerged that Cole would miss the first few months of the season.

Furthermore, Aaron Judge is also taking precautions ahead of the regular season to stay healthy. He took a break from the ongoing Grapefruit League to prepare for opening day.

The Yankees will have Nestor Cortes as their opening day starter against the Astros' Flamber Valdez. Although Cortes was not at his best during spring training, fans are hoping to see a bounce-back in the upcoming games.

