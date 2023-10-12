Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had very different versions of how their first date panned out in February 2017. The two dated for a few years before getting engaged in March 2019, however, they called it quits on their relationship two years later.

Nonetheless, in 2018, when they were still together, Rodriguez spoke to Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today with Hoda and Jenna show and spilled the beans on his first meeting with Lopez. He said that he never thought of their first meeting as a date:

"She (Lopez) would debate you that it was a date, and I to this day will say I was just there, like, friends and that's probably why I felt so comfortable."

Interestingly, Lopez was behind the scenes during the whole interview and Kotb looked to her for confirmation which is when things got a little tense. It appeared as if the pop icon mouthed the word “liar” to Kotb while Rodriguez was recalling their first date.

However, the MLB legend was quick to diffuse the situation and continued with his story:

"Thank goodness for me 'cause if I thought it was a date I would have fumbled a little myself, but since I was there as friends, we just had the most magnificent three-hour conversation."

Alex Rodriguez' MLB stats and career honors

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez

The Seattle Mariners selected Alex Rodriguez as their first overall pick in the 1993 MLB draft. He spent seven seasons with them before joining the Texas Rangers in 2001.

After a three-year stint with the Rangers, Rodriguez joined the New York Yankees. He played with the Bronx Bombers from 2004 to 2013 and 2015 to 2016, before retiring from the league. Across 22 seasons in the league, Rodriguez finished with 3,115 hits, 2,086 RBI and 696 home runs.

Rodriguez earned 14 All-Star honors and won 10 Silver Slugger awards during his time in the league. He also won two Gold Glove awards and helped the Yankees win the World Series title in 2009.