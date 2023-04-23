MLB star Jim Edmonds had a tumultuous marriage with ex-wife Meghan King. King accused Edmonds of having an extramarital affair in 2019, but Edmonds regretted 'lapse in judgement' that led to his split with King.

Edmonds told US Weekly:

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.

“Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person,” Edmonds added. “For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife. I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage."

King filed for divorce in 2018, which got finalized three years later.

Meghan King spoke about Jim Edmonds' infidelity

In her blog, Meghan discussed Edmonds' infertility. In 2020, she revealed that he had an affair with Kortnie O'Connor, who's now his wife. King then remarked that when she, Edmonds and O'Connor were married, they had a threesome.

"I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like 'Okay if I'm going do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that,' " she explained, adding that it was a "one-time thing."

Edmonds married Kortnie O'Connor in 2022.

"I love the warm air of cabo. But take me back to September 25. The day I married my soulmate. Thank you @kortnieoc for making everyone around us better people. I can’t say enough about how much I truly cherish you. #lakecomo #love #happiness #edmonds #bride - Jim Edmonds"

Jim Edmonds played in the MLB from 1993 through 2010 for the likes of Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and California/Anaheim Angels. He was a productive hitter in addition to being well-known for his defensive skills.

