When is Oneil Cruz expected to return from injury? Recovery timetable and latest updates

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz recently suffered a fractured ankle after a home plate collision with Seby Zavala. Let’s take a look at the shortstop’s injury and recovery timeline.

Cruz had to exit Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. The incident happened when he slid into Zavala while trying to score a run, and resulted in a confrontation between the players as the Pirates blamed Zavala. Although the incident was not violent, it was still a tense moment between the Pirates and the White Sox players.

MLB @MLB Pirates announce SS Oneil Cruz has a fractured left ankle. Pirates announce SS Oneil Cruz has a fractured left ankle. https://t.co/kwcunal6DJ

After Sunday's game, Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton publicly announced that Oneil Cruz had suffered from a fractured ankle and would be out for the foreseeable future.

A fractured ankle is a serious injury which usually takes around six to eight weeks to heal. Judging by the timeline of ankle healing and rehab, it will be quite some time before Pirates fans can see Oneil Cruz make a return to the field.

Oneil Cruz's MLB performance

Oneil Cruz in Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets game

Oneil Cruz was slowly establishing himself as one of the best players of the Pittsburgh Pirates before he suffered a fractured ankle. He had scored a batting average of .237 with 19 home runs to his credit. He also has 60 runs batted in.

Even before he suffered a fractured ankle on Sunday, Cruz had a batting average of .267 and has scored one home run. It can be hoped that this former top prospect makes a speedy recovery and return to the world of baseball soon.

