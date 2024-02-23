Where can I watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres? Live stream & TV listings explored for Spring Training matchup

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the San Diego Padres in the opening game of 2024 spring training. Divisional foes with a long and checkered past, these two teams will see no shortage of each other during the regular season.

Ahead of the meeting between the two teams in South Korea to kick off the regular season, the Dodgers trounced the Friars 14-1 on Thursday. With Shohei Ohtani still yet to make his debut in Dodgers blue, the two teams will go at it again on Friday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

'The Dodgers have scored 8 runs in the 1st inning of spring training vs the Padres #LetsGoDodgers' - Ethan Shirazi

What time is Dodgers vs. Padres spring training game?

Action will get underway from Camelback Ranch, the facility that the Dodgers share with the Chicago White Sox, at 12:08 pm local time. For viewers in the eastern timezone, first pitch will be eight minutes past three o'clock.

How to watch Dodgers vs. Padres

For viewers watching the match between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, action will be broadcast nation-wide on ESPN. Viewers in the LA area can check in on SportsNet LA, while San Diego-based viewers can check it out on AT&T U-Verse channels 781 and 1791. For those inclined to stream, the game can be watched on platforms like fubo, SlingTV, and ESPN's own streaming service.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup and pitcher

Starting pitcher: Landon Knack, RHP

2B Mookie Betts SS Chris Taylor CF James Outman LF Teoscar Hernandez C Austin Barnes DH Gavin Lux 3B Chris Owings RF Andy Pages 1B Kevin Padlo

26-year old Landon Knack will get the ball for the Dodgers. While he does not yet have any regular-season MLB experience, Knack went 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA in Triple-A Oklahoma City last year. Fans will do well to keep an eye on outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who had two RBIs yesterday. Hernandez came to the Dodgers after playing for the Seattle Mariners last year.

San Diego Padres starting lineup and pitcher

Starting pitcher: Jhony Brito, RHP

RF Fernando Tatis Jr. 2B Xander Bogaerts 1B Jake Cronenworth C Luis Campusano SS Ha-Seong Kim LF Jackson Merrill 3B Eguy Rosario DH Cal Mitchell CF Jose Azocar

Starting arm Jhony Brito came to the Padres from the New York Yankees as part of the Juan Soto deal in December. In 25 games last season, the Dominican right-hander went 9-7 with a 4.28. In yesterday's affair, outfielder Jake Cronenworth's solo shot was responsible for his team's sole run.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.