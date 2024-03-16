Where to watch Astros vs. Mets? Live Stream, TV Listings & more - March 16

On March 16, the Houston Astros will link up with the New York Mets for the third meeting of the preseason between the two teams. With the Astros scooping up two victories out of three, the Mets will be looking to get things even before wrapping up spring ball.

Currently, the Astros own a 10-10 record, giving them a fifth place spot. On account of their 9-9 record, the Mets currently stand at a statistical tie with their opponents in the standings.

With the beginning of the season drawing nearer, both teams will feel the need to trot out some of their big names. Let's examine how you can catch the action from his Grapefruit League fixture.

The last meeting between the two teams saw an exciting back-and-forth battle. Jake Meyers homered for the Astros before Matt Vientos went deep for the Mets. The teams were locked at a 5-5 score before a sac-fly from Joe Suozzi sealed a 6-5 win for the Mets.

"Mets lose but what a beautiful night . Quintana was dealing . Heading to clover park tomorrow for Mets Astros ! #LFGM" - AMcQ

How to watch Mets vs. Astros

Action in this game is scheduled to get underway at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach, the spring facility that the Astros share with the Washigton Nationals in Florida. Set to start shortly after 5 pm local time on Saturday, JP France is likely to pitch for Houston while the Mets will rely on Michael Tonkin.

For viewers in the New York area, the game will be broadcast on SNY, the official TV channel of the New York Mets. Meanwhile, fans in the Houston area can tune into the Space City Home Network to view.

Streaming options for Mets vs Astros

A variety of streaming platforms will be carrying this game, including SlingTV and Peacock. However, fubo has quickly become a favorite way for fans to catch action, and this game between the Houston Astros and New York Mets promises to be no different.

For a monthly price of $74.99, fubo subscribers have reserve the ability to switch between cable feeds of live MLB games, as if they were using a TV. While the high prices might serve to deter some from exploring membership options, fubo offers a week-long free trial option, which can be used to see this game, and assess the viewing experience.

