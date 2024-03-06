Where to watch Yoshinobu Yamamoto & Shohei Ohtani's first game together in Dodger blue? Live Stream & TV Listings for Dodgers vs. White Sox - March 6

On March 6, Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the ball as the Dodgers seek to take on the Chicago White Sox in spring training action.

Last December, Yamamoto, 25, inked a massive 12-year, $325 million deal with the team. News of the deal came mere weeks after the Dodgers inked Shohei Ohtani to a record-shattering $700 million deal over 10 years.

On Wednesday, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are set to both start for the first time this season. While Yamamoto will be hurling from the mound, Ohtani will take up the DH role. With a victory, the Dodgers could move ahead of the Kansas City Royals in the standings, and claim the Cactus League's top spot.

"Ohtani and Yamamoto finally playing in the same game tomorrow!" - James

Where to watch Dodgers vs White Sox?

Action will kick off from Camelback Ranch in Arizona, where the Los Angeles Dodgers have their spring facility. Action will get underway shortly after 1 pm local time, with a concurrent "B game" featuring minor leaguers set to take place next door.

"There’s a “B game” starting up on soon at Camelback between the Dodgers and White Sox. Looks like a lot of the NRI and minor league guys playing in this one. Will be watching closely and should have some video from the game" - Elijah Evans

For fans in the Los Angeles area, Spectrum SportsNet LA (formerly SportsNet LA) has you covered. As the official TV broadcast partner of the Dodgers, all of the team's 2024 games, preseason, postseason, and beyond will be available on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

For fans of the Chicago White Sox tuning in from Illinois, NBC Sports Chicago will be showcasing the action. Not to be confused with Marquee Sports Network, who airs the Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports will also present most, but not all, White Sox games this season.

Streaming options for Dodgers vs. White Sox

Luckily, a variety of streaming services will allow viewers to take in this game.

The safest bet is Fubo, who began to stream MLB action two years ago. The streaming service comes with a host of channels, and seeks to imitate a regular in-game cable viewing experience.

Unfortunately, Fubo comes at a cost of $74.99 per month. However, they are offering a one-week free trial, which allows potential viewers to assess the platform.

Additionally, Fubo subscribers will be entitled to a host of other spring and regular season games this year.

