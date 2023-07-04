Which All-Star pitchers have had 40+ saves in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 4

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to be a phenomenon among baseball fans across the globe. It has gained immense popularity among fans as it challenges players to test their knowledge of the MLB, its history, teams and players.

The objective of the game is to fill all the nine boxes in the grid with a correct answer, based on the clued provided along the sides.

Here's a look at the correct answers for July 4:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The final clue along the vertical plane is All-Star while along the horizontal plane, it is 40+ save season. Thus, the correct answer would be a player who managed a 40+ saves season while also being named an All-Star.

The player with the highest number of saves in the entire history of the MLB is Francisco Rodriguez. The Venezuelan relief pitcher achieved the historic feat in 2008, during his time with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

He managed a total of 62 saves that year and remains the only player in history to record 60+ saves in a single season.

Other correct answers include Edwin Diaz, Mark Melancon, Craig Kimbrel and Bobby Thigpen.

OldTimeHardball @OleTimeHardball In 2008 California Angels closer Francisco Rodriguez logged an MLB record 62 Saves....in 68.1 innings of work In 2008 California Angels closer Francisco Rodriguez logged an MLB record 62 Saves....in 68.1 innings of work https://t.co/8wFaTVgWgq

Other All-Star players who have had 40+ saves in a single MLB season

A 40+ save season has been recorded a total of 174 times in the entire history of the MLB. Most of those pitchers made it into the All-Star team because of the feat. Here are some of the active players who have achieved the feat in an All-Star season.

After Rodriguez, the next name is undoubtedly Edwin Diaz, who is second in the all-time single-season save list with a total of 57 saves for the Seattle Mariners in the 2018 season, being named an All-Star in the process.

Another name is Craig Kimbrel, who has achieved the feat multiple times, but his personal best of 50 saves in the 2013 All-Star season for the Atlanta Braves stands out the most.

Other active players who satisfy both the clues for the correct answer include Mark Melancon, Jeurys Familia and Trevor Rosenthal.

Poll : 0 votes