Which All-Stars have had a 30+ SB season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 157th puzzle on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

In Wednesday's Immaculate Grid, one grid requires fans to guess which player has earned an All-Star honor while recording 30+ stolen bases in a season.

One player who recently ticked both categories is Ronald Acuna Jr. The Atlanta Braves star earned All-Star honors this year and has 63 stolen bases at the time of writing.

Acuna debuted with the Braves in 2018 and has been a prominent figure for them ever since. The 25-year-old has four All-Star honors and two All-MLB Second Team honors.

In 2019, Acuna was the leader for stolen bases in the NL. The Atlanta outfielder is on course to claim the title this year as well.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 6: Other All-Stars who have more than 30 Stolen Bases in a season

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 6

Mike Trout

Trout recorded 49 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. He also earned All-Star honors that year.

Trout made his MLB debut in 2011 and is currently in his 13th season with the Angels. The center-fielder has 11 All-Star honors, three All-MLB First Team honors and nine Silver Slugger awards.

Jose Ramirez

Ramirez finished the 2018 season with 34 stolen bases for the Cleveland Guardians. He also earned an All-Star honor that year.

Ramirez has five All-Star honors in total. The 30-year-old baseman also has four Silver Slugger Awards.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.