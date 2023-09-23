Which All-Stars have played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It's a daily internet game that requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid. The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For the Sept. 23 edition, one grid requires fans to guess which Texas Rangers player has won All-Star honors. At the time of writing, 80 players fit the bill. One player who recently ticked both categories is Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi was one of the six Rangers players who earned All-Star honors in 2023. The pitcher joined Texas earlier this year, after five seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

Eovaldi has played a pivotal role in helping the Rangers to the summit of the AL West this year. He has racked up 121 strikeouts and 43 walks in 135.2 innings pitched at a 3.05 ERA.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 23: Other Rangers players who have All-Star honors

Corey Seager

Seager earned his most recent All-Star honors with the Texas Rangers in 2023. The shortstop is enjoying a stellar season so far with 148 hits and 32 home runs.

Seager joined the Rangers in 2022. He has five career All-Star honors and also won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Josh Jung

Jung earned the first All-Star honor of his career in 2023. The Rangers baseman has recorded 124 hits and 23 home runs so far this season.

Jung was selected by the Rangers in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. He made his debut in the Majors on Sept. 9, 2022.

Fans can decide on any of the above players to fill in the slot on the first row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.