Which All Stars have recorded 30+ HR/30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 19

Every single day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new quiz puzzle to test their followers. In a relatively short period of time, the Immaculate Grid has become a favorite for fans everywhere.

The 3 x 3 grid comes with six hints scattered along the x and y axes. Users must take into account the clues to populate the nine squares with names of MLB players. While team names are often used as hints, statistical achievements are also sometimes featured.

On August 19, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who are members of the 30/30 club, meaning those who have hit at least 30 home runs and swiped 30 or more bases in a season. While 43 players have achieved this feat over the course of history, today we will be looking at names of interest.

Members of the 30/30 club | MLB Immaculate Grid August 19

The most recent player to gain entrance into the 30/30 club was Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles. The 2021 All-Star enjoyed a breakout season that year, hitting .291/.360/.518 with 30 home runs, 59 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. A year later, Mullins swiped a career-high 34 bases. Although injuries have limited the outfielder to just 76 games this season, he is still managing to hit 10 home runs and 52 RBIs, though his speediness has taken a hit.

The founding member of the 30/30 club was Ken Williams, who hit 39 home runs and 155 RBIs for the 1922 St. Louis Browns, leading the league in both categories. Williams also swiped 37 bags that season, while being thrown out attempting more than any other batter in the league. The left fielder retired in 1929, thirty years before passing away at the age of 68.

In his rookie season of 2012, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels cruised to 30/30 club membership. The 2009 first rounder hit 30 home runs, 83 RBIs, alongside a league-best 49 stolen bases in a successful Rookie of the Year campaign. Interestingly, Trout would only register more than 25 stolen bases once more in his career.

Long-time New York Mets player David Wright became a member of the 30/30 club in 2007, hitting 30 home runs and stealing 34 bases. That year, the third baseman was named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 07. Wright retired in 2018 after spending his entire 14-year career with the Mets.