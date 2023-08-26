Which All-Stars have registered 200+ Hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 26

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for baseball fans to delight themselves with. However, some challenges are bound to be easier than others.

The 3x3 pattern features nine squares. Users must consider to clues lined up on the respective axes to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB stars, both past and present.

On Aug. 26, the Immaculate Grid asked, among other things, for users to come up with MLB All-Stars who have recorded more than 200 hits in a season. While the list is relatively long, let's take a look at some of the biggest names.

All-Stars with 200+ hit seasons | MLB Immaculate Grid August 26

In 2012, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers put up the most outstanding season of the 21st century. His 44 home runs, 139 RBIs and .330 batting average led the league in all three categories, earning him the first AL Triple Crown in over 40 years. To cap it all off, Cabrera recorded 205 hits, the first time of his career to do so, earning him one of his several All-Star nods.

Before Shohei Ohtani revolutionized what it meant to be a two-way player, there was Al Simmons. A six-time 200 hit player, Simmons led the league in the category in both 1925 and 1932. In 1932, his freshman year on the Chicago White Sox, Simmons hit .331/.373/.481 with 200 hits and 119 RBIs.

In 2004, Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners set the all-time single season hits record with 262 of them. Three years earlier, the Japanese sensation led MLB in at-bats, hits, stolen bases, and batting average, earning him concurrent MVP and Rookie of the Year Awards.

In fact, Ichiro recorded 200 hits in every season from 2001 to 2010, a stretch that no other player has ever even come close to matching.

Anyone who watched the New York Yankees in the 1980s knows the name Don Mattingly. The future MLB manager recorded at least 200 hits in each season between 1984 and 1986. 1984 was of particular pertinence, as ,Mattingly led the league in hits (207) doubles (44) and batting average (.343).