Which Angels players have also played for the Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 28

Every day, fans look forward to a new edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. The baseball quiz game remains one of the best ways for fans to test their baseball knowledge.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid features three clues along each axis. Through these clues, users can gain insight on how to populate the nine squares. In order to win the challenge, all nine squares must be filled with names of relevant MLB players.

On September 28, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels. Let's take a look at some eligible names.

"Immaculate Grid 179. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Which players have played for the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels | MLB Immaculate Grid September 28

First baseman CJ Cron began his career with the Los Angeles Angels after being drafted by the team two years earlier. While Cron averaged over 15 home runs over his first four seasons in LA, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, where he hit 30 home runs.

A year later, he was claimed off of waivers by the Twins. On the August 1 2023 trade deadline, Cron was traded back to his first-ever team, where he remains.

"Wow CJ Cron is already making an IMMEDIATE impact for the Angels!!" - cursed

Dutch-American right-hander Bert Blyleven began his career with the 1970 Minnesota Twins. In 1973, Blyleven posted a 20-17 record alongside an ERA of 2.52, and a league-best FIP of 2.32. On account of the strong season, Blyleven was named an All-Star and finished seventh in AL Cy Young voting.

After returning to the Twins in his late career, Blyleven moved to the Angels to finish his career. In 1989, the 38-year-old posted a 17-5 pitching record, 131 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.73 to finish fourth in AL Cy Young voting.

"Bert Blyleven, 1972 @Twins (age 21)" - Vintage Jerseys and Hats

Right fielder Dan Ford played for the Minnesota Twins between 1975 and 1978, before being to the California Golden Angels ahead of the 1979 season. In his first year in LA, Ford hit .290/.333/.464 with 21 home runs and 101, gaining him consideration for the AL MVP Award.

ord later joined the Baltimore Orioles and hit a pivotal home run in Game 3 of the 1983 World Series, which saw his team claim their first championship in thirteen years.

Right fielder Tom Brunansky played 11 games as a Rookie on the 1981 Angels. A year later, he was traded to the Twins and hit .272/.377/.471, alongside 20 home runs and 46 RBIs. The sole All-Star appearance of Brunansky's career came with the 1985 Minnesota Twins, wherein he hit .242/.320/.448 with 27 home runs and 90 RBIs.